Bob Odenkirk Says Better Call Saul Season 5 Is ‘Going To Blow Your Mind’

For anyone waiting with bated breath for the next season of Better Call Saul to hit our screens, I have good news for you.

Specifically, season five is ‘going to blow your mind’ in more ways than the other four have done – at least if we listen to anything Bob Odenkirk says, that is.

Which, seeing as his character Jimmy McGill (aka Saul Goodman, Walter White’s shady attorney) is the primary focus of the Breaking Bad spin-off, I think we probably should listen to him.

Cast your mind back to the trailer for season four:

Choosing not to expand on what we can expect for the upcoming, highly anticipated series, Odenkirk remained tight-lipped about the whole thing and instead chose to hype up the show in a big way.

The actor told Deadline:

It’s the best season we’ve ever done, it’s going to blow your mind, and I’m not kidding about either of those things. It’s f*cking awesome. I can’t wait for people to see it. It’s just shattering in every direction, and I love it.

Obviously as the lead man, it’s his job to big up the series but I doubt he’d sell it this much if he didn’t truly believe what he was saying.

I mean, come on: ‘Shattering in every direction,’ ‘best season we’ve ever done,’ and ‘blow your mind’. All are ginormous statements, and ones that would undoubtedly come back to bite him on the arse if season five didn’t live up to the expectations set by himself.

So I’m making the executive decision to trust him on this one, particularly because the end of the AMC series is on the horizon. In an interview with Collider, Giancarlo Esposito – who plays Gus Fring in the show – said the show will wrap after a sixth season.

The actor explained:

There will be six seasons. It seems like that’s the way, the comfortable way, to end this show.

Better Call Saul is set several years before the dramatic events of Breaking Bad and follows Odenkirk’s character as he morphs from good-hearted lawyer Jimmy McGill into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman (emphasis on the criminal).

With season four ending as Jimmy tells a stunned Kim he would be practicing law under a different name, fans are eagerly awaiting the lawyer’s transformation into Saul.

If the excitement’s too much to handle, don’t worry because we only have a few more months left to wait: Season five is expected to air on AMC early next year.

