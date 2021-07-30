Bob Odenkirk’s Collapse Is Being Used By Anti-Vaxxers To Spread Wild Conspiracy Theories

PA Images

Anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists are making unfounded attempts to blame Bob Odenkirk’s collapse on the coronavirus vaccine.

The Better Call Saul star was rushed to hospital earlier this week after suffering what was later described as a ‘heart-related incident’ while on the set of the Breaking Bad spin-off in New Mexico.

The day after the incident, July 28, Odenkirk’s son tweeted to say his father was ‘going to be okay’, while a spokesperson for the actor confirmed was in ‘stable condition’.

In a statement cited by TODAY, the spokesperson said: ‘He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side.’

Despite Odenkirk’s collapse officially having only been attributed to the ‘heart-related’ issue, anti-vaxxers jumped at the opportunity to blame the coronavirus vaccine, despite having no evidence to support the matter.

Right-wing publication Big League Politics implied Odenkirk’s collapse was linked to the vaccine by publishing a story with the headline ‘Better Call Saul Star Bob Odenkirk collapses on set after receiving experimental COVID-19 vaccine’, while elsewhere conspiracy theorists spun their own tales.

One example read: ‘I wish Bob Odenkirk the best. I just hope this brings awareness to the potential side-effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.’

Another person who shared an article about the actor receiving his coronavirus vaccine implied there was a connection to his collapse by writing: ‘Bob Odenkirk done collapsed on set with a heart related condition…look what I found !!!’

Another Twitter user wrote: ‘I would bet money that Bob Odenkirk’s heart issue is Myocarditis caused by the vaccine.’

While anti-vaxxers have been known to come up with a wide range of wild claims about the impacts of various vaccines, the US’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has assured that coronavirus vaccines are ‘safe and effective’.

On its website, the organisation adds: ‘Millions of people in the United States have received COVID-19 vaccines under the most intense safety monitoring in U.S. history. CDC recommends you get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.’

The site further makes clear that all authorised vaccines being used to combat coronavirus have ‘undergone and will continue to undergo the most intensive safety monitoring in US history’, which includes ‘using both established and new safety monitoring systems to make sure that COVID-19 vaccines are safe’.

With millions of people across the globe having safely received vaccines, the rumours that one could have caused Odenkirk’s collapse are nothing more than fearmongering.

