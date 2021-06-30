Boba Fett Actor Criticises Disney For Renaming Iconic Star Wars Ship Because It’s ‘Racist’
A New Hope actor Mark Anthony Austin has criticised Disney’s reported request to rename Boba Fett’s spacecraft to ‘Starship’.
The news of the name change was brought to light this week when LEGO announced it was dropping the ship’s original name, ‘Slave 1’. While the exact reason for the name change has not been confirmed, it seems apparent that it is because of racist connotations associated with the term ‘slave’.
He wrote:
When applying for personalized plates for my car the DMV would not allow “Slave1”. Okay I understand. Had to try. But I get it.
This #disney idiocy however. Not buying it. Not conforming to the Mouse, no siree. Not gonna happen.
When I was growing up I loved #disney. No more
Austin, who played Fett in the 1997 re-release of A New Hope, argued that audiences ‘have to consider who’s [sic] ship it is’, noting that Fett is a ‘bounty hunter’ and a ‘hunter of dangerous targets’.
He continued, ‘Somebody like that imbues mystery, darkness and brooding…. Slave1 is a perfect name for such a character’s spaceship. It too imbues a dark and ominous threat to be feared by any fugitive.’
LEGO Star Wars designers Jens Kronvold Frederiksen and Michael Lee Stockwell have suggested the change is not limited to LEGO, but one that will be implemented by Disney across all Star Wars properties.
Per Star Wars fan site Jedi News, Frederiksen explained, ‘Everybody is [dropping the name ‘Slave I’]. It’s probably not something which has been announced publicly but it is just something that Disney don’t want us to use anymore.’
The decision comes ahead of the Disney+ release of The Book of Boba Fett, a Star Wars spin-off series starring Temuera Morrison as the bounty hunter.
