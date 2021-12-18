Bob’s Burgers Bans Actor Over Alleged Capitol Riots Attendance

20th Television/Alamy

Bob’s Burger actor Jay Johnston has been banned from the show after allegedly attending the January 6 Capitol riots.

Johnston, who voices fan-favourite pizza restaurant owner Jimmy Pesto on the hit animated series, will reportedly no longer be allowed to play the character by the show’s studio, FOX, after it was suggested he was featured on a poster released by the FBI of possible riot suspects they were seeking to identify.

While Johnston, who has also appeared in Arrested Development and Anchorman, has not been formally identified or charged in connection with the attack on the Capitol building, several of his former colleagues, reportedly including fellow Bob’s Burger actors, said they were confident it was his face on the poster, which was first issued by the Bureau on March 4.

‘I’m no detective, but I do know Jay. He said he was there. And that’s him in the picture. So…’ tweeted Cassandra Church, who appeared with Johnston in Harmontown. In a since-deleted tweet, fellow Harmontown actor Spencer Crittendon echoed that he was also aware that Johnston was ‘a craven Trump supporter’ and ‘there at the time’.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, Tim Heidecker, who appeared on three episodes of the show, said he had ‘fully confirmed through reliable sources’ that Johnston was the man in the picture, though cautioned that his comment ‘shouldn’t be used as some kind of official source of information or verification’.

The Daily Beast reports that Johnston had previously made appearances alongside Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, though McInnes himself has since distanced himself from the far-right extremist group.

FOX and Disney did not offer comment on the claims that Johnston had been removed from the show, with a source telling The Daily Beast the studio did not want to make ‘a big deal’ out of the incident.