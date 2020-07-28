Bob’s Burgers Creator Says The Movie Is ‘Absolutely Coming Out’
The creator of Bob’s Burgers says the movie is ‘absolutely coming out’, after its initial release date was cancelled.
It was announced the comedy cartoon was getting its own film by Disney back in May with a initial release date of July 17 – but this never happened.
While it wasn’t confirmed why it didn’t hit cinemas, it’s likely to be due to the health crisis closing cinemas across the globe.
Fans are yet to see any promotional content for the movie, which raised questions as to whether it was still happening – but executive producer Loren Bouchard has put peoples’ minds at ease.
During the show’s panel for [email protected], Bouchard said, ‘It’s absolutely coming out. It has to come out. We’ve got to stop working on it at some point.’
The movie has been in development sine 2017, reported ComicBook, so it’s understandable that those behind it will be eager to finally see it released.
In a statement upon the film’s announcement, Bouchard expressed his excitement.
According to Deadline, he said:
We’re thrilled to be invited to bring Bob’s Burgers to the big screen.
We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show.
We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s – but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!
Watch this space, guys.
