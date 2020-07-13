Body Found In Search For Missing Glee Star Naya Rivera

PA Images

A body has been found at Lake Piru in southern California in the search for Glee star Naya Rivera.

Ventura Co. Sheriff’s department tweeted:

Happening now: A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. A news conference will take place at 2 pm at the lake.

Naya Rivera PA Images

As per the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, 33-year-old Naya Rivera originally went missing on Wednesday, July 8, after renting a boat with her four-year-old son Josey.

In subsequent days, authorities carried out a thorough search-and-rescue operation on the lake with helicopters, drones and dive teams. Earlier today, a body was recovered.

Police became aware of her disappearance after a boater found Josey alone on the water, three hours after they were due to return the boat. As reported by CBS Los Angeles, Rivera and her son had gone for a swim in the lake, but only Josey returned to the boat afterwards.

Josey was wearing a life vest, while Rivera wasn’t. Sources told TMZ that Josey said she jumped into the water but didn’t come back to the surface. Lake Piru is located more than 50 miles from Los Angeles in Ventura County, California, in the Los Padres National Forest.

Her son, who was unharmed when found, is now with family members. His dad is Ryan Dorsey, who Rivera shared custody of Josey with following their divorce in 2018.

After announcing a search for a ‘possible drowning victim’, Ventura County Sheriff’s Department revealed on Twitter on July 9 that it was Rivera who had gone missing. On Tuesday, Rivera had shared a picture of her and her son on Twitter, writing: ‘Just the two of us.’

In one of her recent Instagram posts, the actor and singer wrote: ‘No matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you’re alive is a blessing. Make the most of today and every day you are given. Tomorrow is not promised.’

When earlier asked about parenthood by Momtastic, Rivera said:

The unconditional love. You hear about it and you think: ‘Well, obviously I’m going to love my child.’ But it’s so deep. Even after Josey goes to bed, I find myself thinking of him and looking at pictures of him and it almost brings me to tears half the time, because the love that I have for him is so amazing.

Rivera was best known for playing Santana Lopez on Ryan Murphy’s hit show from 2009-2015, amassing swathes of critical praise throughout her tenure, including two ALMA Awards nominations for Favourite Female Music Artist and Favourite TV Actress – Leading Role in a Comedy.

Glee Naya Rivera 20th Television

She also released her own single in 2013, Sorry, featuring Big Sean, as well as appearing in TV shows Devious Maids and Step Up: High Water, and movies At The Devil’s Door and Mad Families.