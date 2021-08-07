unilad
Bohemian Rhapsody Sequel In The Works, Brian May Confirms

by : Cameron Frew on : 07 Aug 2021 12:17
Bohemian Rhapsody Sequel In The Works, Brian May Confirms20th Century Studios

Oh mama mia, mama mia! A Bohemian Rhapsody sequel is in the works, Queen’s Brian May has confirmed.

The 2018 biopic, starring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, was a show-stopping success at the box office, raking in more than $904 million worldwide.

While it wasn’t exactly a critical darling, it went on to an Oscars haul for Best Actor, Best Editing (its most inexplicable win of all) and Best Sound Editing/Mixing.

Queen and Rami Malek at the Golden Globes. (PA Images)PA Images

During a recent Instagram Live chat with fans, the 74-year-old guitarist said they were ‘looking at ideas’ for a follow-up. ‘We are looking at it. Yeah, we have been looking at ideas. It’s going to be hard to follow that one as none of us could have predicted how massive that was going to be,’ he said.

‘We put a lot of heart and soul into making it, and no one could have predicted [its success] as it was bigger than Gone With The Wind. But, yes, we are thinking maybe it could happen, but it would have to be a great script. It’s going to take a while to figure that out,’ May added.

Bohemian Rhapsody. (20th Century Studios)20th Century Studios

Queen’s music video director Rudi Dolezal earlier spoke to Page Six about the possibility of a sequel, saying it was ‘being heavily discussed in the Queen family.’

Drummer Roger Taylor also said there have been discussions, although the project is very much in its infancy. ‘The movie was a great hit. We were delighted, obviously. But I think I wouldn’t want to be seen as cashing in again. I’d have to have a very, very good script and scenario to make that work. Right now, I can’t think of a way of doing a sequel,’ he told Rolling Stone.

