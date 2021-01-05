unilad
Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Is Still Alive, Despite Agent Saying She Was Dead

Tanya Roberts, who starred in James Bond: A View to a Kill, is still alive, despite reports claiming she had passed away at the weekend.

The 65-year-old is said to have fallen ill after taking her dogs for a walk on December 24, before being rushed to hospital, where she was placed on a ventilator.

Reports and statements from people close to the actress suggested she had passed away from the unknown illness on Sunday, January 3, however her agent has now confirmed that while she remains in a serious condition, she is still alive.

Roberts’ rep Mike Pingel has now told a number of media outlets that he mistakenly announced her death based on information from her partner Lance O’Brien. However, yesterday, January 4, he said he had received a phone call from Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre informing him that she is still alive.

According to reports from TMZ, the confusion arose when O’Brien went to visit Tanya in hospital following a call from doctors, who said she was ‘fading fast’. He told the publication that on visiting his long-term partner, she opened her eyes and tried to grab him, before closing her eyes and ‘fading’.

He is said to have been ‘devastated’ and left the hospital without speaking to medical staff, therefore not confirming whether or not she had died.

Meanwhile, according to Pingel, O’Brien said: ‘As I held her in her last moments, she opened her eyes.’

Giving an update on her health condition, the rep said Roberts remains in the intensive care unit of the hospital and that ‘it does not look good’.

It remains unknown what caused the initial collapse, however it has been confirmed that her illness is not coronavirus related, AP News reports. She is also reported to have appeared healthy and well in the days leading up to her hospital admission, having been doing video chats with fans.

Roberts has starred in a number of iconic roles during her career, including Julie Rogers in ABC series Charlie’s Angels and Bond Girl Stacey Sutton in A View to a Kill in 1984.

Most recently she is known for playing Midge Pinciotti, the mother of Donna Pinciotti in Fox’s That ‘70s Show, between 1998 and 2004.

When Roberts made the decision to leave the show to provide full time care for her sick husband, Barry Roberts, her character moved to California ‘to pursue a career in Broadway’. She cared for her husband until his death in 2006.

