Bond Producers Urged To Feature Positive Characters With Scarring After Years Of Disfigured Villains

Living life with a disfigurement can be tough, with people reporting a daily grind of staring, comments and even abuse, just because of how they look. When you have a visible difference, you’re unlikely to see yourself represented in popular culture. That’s why we’re calling on the creative industries, from filmmakers to TV scriptwriters, as well as brands, to join our Pledge To Be Seen movement.

It’s important we all see more diverse and inclusive images and representations of people, including those who have visible differences, whether that be in a film, our favourite TV shows or in a fashion brand campaign.