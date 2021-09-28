Bond Producers Urged To Feature Positive Characters With Scarring After Years Of Disfigured Villains
A leading charity for people with visible differences has called on the makers of the James Bond films to feature positive characters with scars or disfigurements, not just villains.
Changing Faces said future movies should strive to include people with visible differences as heroes or love interests, noting the long line of Bond villains to have had prominent scarring or burning compared with the absence of ‘good’ characters with similar traits.
The I Am Not Your Villain campaign comes ahead of the upcoming premiere of No Time To Die, which stars Rami Malek as the latest Bond villain, Safin – an assassin with significant scarring on his face.
Catherine Deakin, Changing Faces deputy CEO, said in a statement:
Living life with a disfigurement can be tough, with people reporting a daily grind of staring, comments and even abuse, just because of how they look. When you have a visible difference, you’re unlikely to see yourself represented in popular culture. That’s why we’re calling on the creative industries, from filmmakers to TV scriptwriters, as well as brands, to join our Pledge To Be Seen movement.
It’s important we all see more diverse and inclusive images and representations of people, including those who have visible differences, whether that be in a film, our favourite TV shows or in a fashion brand campaign.
In a short film created to support the campaign, several actors with visible differences are shown taking on iconic roles, including Black Panther’s T’Challa, Indiana Jones and Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz.
The charity published the call alongside research showing the impact the lack of representation can have, with 74% of people surveyed saying they felt people with visible differences were being ‘left behind’ in the push for inclusivity. In addition, roughly a quarter of those surveyed said the lack of representation of people with visible differences in film and TV had an impact on their mental health.
It’s not the first time campaigners have pushed for greater inclusivity when it comes to visible differences, with I Am Not Your Villain successfully persuading the British Film Institute to commit to stop funding films that feature villains with visible differences back in 2018.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Film and TV, James Bond, No Time To Die, Now