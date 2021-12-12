Bond Star Naomie Harris Reveals A-List Actor Put Hand Up Her Skirt During Audition

Alamy

Naomie Harris has revealed she was once sexually harassed by a ‘huge’ Hollywood star during an audition, claiming similar behaviour was ‘rife’ prior to the emergence of the #MeToo movement.

In a new interview, the No Time To Die star claimed that the unnamed A-list actor was reading for a part with Harris when he put his hand up her skirt, leaving her in shock as others in the room did nothing.

Advert 10

Alamy

‘What was so shocking about it was the casting director was there and the director, and of course no one said anything because he was – he is – such a huge star,’ she told the Mail on Sunday.

Harris added that she’d been prompted to recall the incident amid the wave of women who have spoken out over recent years about abuse and harassment they’ve experienced in the entertainment industry.

‘That was my only #MeToo incident, so I felt very lucky given how rife that behaviour was,’ she said, before adding that she felt that significant progress had been made recently when it came to holding people accountable for inappropriate behaviour.

Advert 10

Alamy

‘Now things have definitely changed,’ she said, explaining ‘I was on a project where there was a #MeToo incident and there was no hesitation… [the perpetrator] was immediately removed.’

Elsewhere in the interview, Harris spoke about the impact of the Black Lives Matter movement in the industry, saying that the casting of two Black actors as the lead couple in her new movie Swan Song was ‘a prime example of the changes happening’ when it comes to representation on screen.