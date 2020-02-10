Bong Joon-Ho Apologised To Oscars Engravers For Having Too Many Awards
Parasite director Bong Joon-ho apologised to the people who engrave Oscars after his film won four awards.
The filmmaker made history at yesterday’s awards ceremony, February 9, after Parasite became the first ever foreign-language film to win Best Picture.
Bong, who penned the winning film, was also rewarded Best Director, Best International Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay for his work.
Footage taken after the ceremony showed Bong handing over his statues to be engraved, and while he was undoubtedly deserving of the awards the 50-year-old apparently couldn’t help but feel a bit guilty for giving the engravers so much work.
Addressing those responsible for labelling the awards, he commented:
I’m so sorry for this hard work, there’s too many.
Hear him apologising below:
Still, the engravers would have just had to write someone else’s name if he hadn’t won, so Bong shouldn’t feel bad about having his name put under so many of the iconic golden statues.
Bong’s apology shows him to be a humble and endearing filmmaker; an impression he also gave off while giving his Best Director acceptance speech.
The filmmaker paid tribute to the other Best Director nominees, Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Sam Mendes and Todd Phillips, and spoke of how the directors had inspired him throughout his career.
Bong said:
After winning Best International Feature, I thought I was done for the day and was ready to relax. Thank you so much.
When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart which is ‘the most personal is the most creative’.
When I was in school, I studied Martin Scorsese’s films. Just to be nominated was a huge honour. I never thought I would win.
When people in the US were not familiar with my film, Quentin always put my films on his list. He’s here. Thank you so much.
The Parasite director went on to say he would share the award if he could, adding:
And Todd [Phillips] and Sam [Mendes], great directors that I admire, if the Academy allows, I would like to get a Texas Chainsaw, split the Oscar trophy into five, and share it with all of you.
Thank you. I will drink until next morning. Thank you.
Bong’s Oscars – proudly stating his name – certainly deserve to be on full display. Congratulations!
CreditsVariety/Twitter
