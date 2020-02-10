Bong Joon Ho Becomes First Ever Korean Director To Win An Oscar
‘You know what kind of plan never fails? No plan at all. No plan.’ Bong Joon Ho, the Korean director of Parasite, has just made history.
Never, in the Academy’s 92 years of ceremonies, has a Korean filmmaker won an Oscar – or even been nominated.
However, tonight the history books will be titled with one name: Bong, who swooped the Best Director prize – both his first Oscar and a landmark win for South Korea.
Parasite has been described by its director as a ‘family tragicomedy’, however its intricacies are owed a much higher credit than a two-word genre distinction.
It follows the Kim family, basement apartment dwellers who just about get by on folding pizza boxes. When an opportunity to infiltrate a rich family’s home presents itself, the Kims go all in – until things take a turn for the bizarre.
‘With that infiltration, there is a lot of fun. It’s bad but it almost feels like you’re committing this crime with them. We all have people – friends and relatives – who are rich and poor around us. So I drew inspiration from my daily life and that’s where it all began,’ Bong said, as per inews.
Bong added, commenting on his characters’ intelligence:
The poor characters in this film are actually quite smart and capable. You think that with those skills and abilities, they would do pretty well if they had a job, but the issue is, they don’t have a job – there is not enough employment for them.
And I think that’s the economic situation that we face in Korea and also across the world. If we had a proper system set up, they would do perfectly fine.
Bong fought off some immense talent for the Oscar – particularly Sam Mendes, who was widely predicted to take home the prize following a stream of wins at the BAFTAs and Golden Globes for his ‘one-shot’ First World War epic 1917.
Also nominated was Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, Quentin Tarantino (who’s a huge fan and ambassador of Bong’s oeuvre) for his penultimate Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Todd Phillips for Joker.
Bong’s sentiments about foreign cinema are absolutely pivotal. There’s a whole world of movies out there, you just need to push the boat out and take a chance.
When picking up his earlier Golden Globe, he said: ‘Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.’
