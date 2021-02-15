unilad
Bong Joon-ho Has Finished Writing Parasite Sequel Script

by : Cameron Frew on : 15 Feb 2021 14:51
Bong Joon-ho Has Finished Writing Parasite Sequel Script

Bong Joon-ho has finished writing the follow-up script to his Oscar-winning film Parasite.

Bong, who also directed Snowpiercer and Okja, won Best Director and Best Original Screenplay at last year’s Academy Awards for Parasite. It also won Best International Feature Film and Best Picture, the first non-English language film to do so.

While we may all enjoy looking back to that incredible night, before the world was turned upside down, Bong is looking forward. He has not one, but two follow-ups to the original film in mind, having just polished off one of the scripts.

Bong Joon HoPA Images

The South Korean filmmaker recently appeared on The Director’s Cut podcast, where he spoke to Knives Out’s Rian Johnson about his work and any upcoming projects.

While revealing very little about what the follow-ups will entail, only that one script is in Korean while the other is in English, Bong said: ‘It feels like I’m splitting my brain in half left and right writing these two scripts. But I finished one last week.’

Parasite Bong Joon Ho 5CJ Entertainment

He added: ‘The Korean film is located in Seoul and has unique elements of horror and action… it’s difficult to define the genre of my films. The English project is a drama film based on a true event that happened in 2016. Of course, I won’t know until I finish the script, but it has to be set half in the UK and half in the US.’

Bong is also developing an HBO series inspired by the film alongside Succession and The Big Short’s Adam McKay.

Parasite is available to stream on Amazon Prime now. 

Cameron Frew

Topics: Film and TV, Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite, sequel

