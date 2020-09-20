Bookies Slash Odds On Tom Hardy Becoming The Next James Bond PA Images

Bookies have slashed odds on Venom actor Tom Hardy becoming the next James Bond, with Hardy having now overtaken Idris Elba as the bookies’ favourite.

As per the latest bookmaker updates, Ladbrokes has slashed odds from 8/1 to 4/5 over the course of the past 24 hours, following a ‘flurry’ of bets.

This latest update comes amid widespread rumours that suggest Hardy has already been cast in the much-coveted role.

Alex Apati from Ladbrokes told UNILAD:

A flurry of bets over the past 24 hours suggests the cat is out the bag and it’s Tom Hardy that’ll soon be replacing Daniel Craig as 007.

As per Metro, Coral’s David Stevens reportedly said:

The betting on who will play James Bond is always popular with our punters, with James Norton and Sam Heughan the two most recent favourites, but Tom Hardy has always been close to the head of the betting, and indeed was as short as 6-4 favourite last year, so if he has indeed landed the coveted role, the bookies will have been left shaken if not stirred.

This is by far the most significant betting move of 2020 in this market, and comes after The Vulcan Reporter’s Emre Kaya reported having learned of Hardy’s casting.

According to Kaya, the new Bond was due to be announced in November, however this will now be delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It’s thought the announcement will still happen this year, but will be postponed until early 2021 if No Time to Die ends up being delayed again.

No Time To Die will hit UK cinemas on November 12, later releasing in the US on November 20.