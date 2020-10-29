unilad
Borat 2 Drew In Tens Of Millions Of Viewers In Its Opening Weekend, Amazon Confirms

by : Emily Brown on : 29 Oct 2020 12:40
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm drew in tens of millions of viewers in its opening weekend, as fans were eager to see the ways in which Sacha Baron Cohen’s controversial character would push the boundaries this time. 

Arriving more than a decade after the original, the hype around Borat 2 was palpable from the second fans first heard about it.

Excitement grew on the run up to the film’s release as Cohen shared stories about gatecrashing a Republican rally dressed as President Donald Trump, and pretending to be a right-wing singer at a gun-rights event, so naturally fans were keen to hit play almost as soon as the film arrived on Amazon Prime.

Borat 2Borat 2Amazon Studios

The film started streaming on October 23, and Amazon has since claimed that ‘tens of millions’ of viewers around the world watched it during its opening weekend.

In comparison, an estimate by TV analytics provider Samba TV said Borat 2 was streamed by 1.6 million US households over its opening weekend, Variety reports. An Amazon spokesperson said that figure is incorrect, though they declined to be more specific about Amazon’s own viewing figures.

BoratBorat20th Century Fox

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, commented:

Sacha has masterfully created one of the most well-received films of these unprecedented times — showcasing some of the best and the worst of us, wrapped in one outrageous moment after another.

With the tremendous launch of this global, tentpole movie, it’s clear our customers around the world want content that is both relevant and entertaining.

Borat 2 has received a score of 85% on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as receiving praise from fans and viewers across the globe.

Emily Brown

Topics: Film and TV, Amazon, Borat 2, Sacha Baron Cohen

