Borat 2 Drops Outrageous First Trailer

Great success! The outrageous first trailer for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan is here.

The highly-anticipated follow-up to 2006’s Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan has dropped into our lives without any warning, ready to tear apart America in a way only Sacha Baron Cohen can.

Borat 2, directed by Jason Woliner, is due to hit Amazon Prime on October 23, reportedly as a result of the comic’s efforts to get it ready in time for Election Day in the US.

Check out the very nice trailer for Borat 2 below:

Baron Cohen officially announced the film with an incredible poster, featuring the Kazakhstani presenter in a ‘maskini’ – a mankini fashioned out of a face mask. It was captioned: ‘Wear Mask. Save Live.’

The trailer sees our beloved Borat 14 years on from the first film, which ‘brought shame to Kazakhstan’. As he embarks to the US for a ‘secret mission’, he’s booed out the country. However, this time, everybody knows who he is, swarming around his trademark suit to take pictures and laugh at him.

We then see him question whether Harry Potter is a sex criminal and try to convince a pastor to abort ‘his daughter’s baby’, which also happens to be his. He asks him: ‘Did you ever put one in your daughter?’

While plot details have been slim, it appears the sequel follows Borat in an array of disguises as he tries to gift his daughter (Maria Bakalova) to Vice President Mike Pence, as well as taking jabs at President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein – all taking place amid the current pandemic.

Later, he stays with two Republican men and asks: ‘What is more dangerous, this virus or the Democrats?’ They reply: ‘The Democrats.’

The original Borat was a box office knockout, grossing over $260 million worldwide from an $18 million budget. Baron Cohen went on to win the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical, and the film earned an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The sequel is written by Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern. It was filmed almost entirely in secret, with the lead actor risking his life several times throughout production, even having to wear a bulletproof vest on two occasions.

Borat 2 will be available to stream on Amazon Prime on October 23.