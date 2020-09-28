Borat 2 Explores Trump's Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein, According To Reports 20th Century Fox/PA Images

After making fans wait more than a decade to see Borat back on screen, star Sacha Baron Cohen appears to be going all-in with the sequel, as reports suggest it will explore Donald Trump’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Plot details about the long-awaited sequel remain vague and the recent revelation of the film’s title gave little away, other than indicating the film will have something to do with politics.

Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan will see the return of Cohen as the fictional Kazakh journalist, though his rise to fame means he will no longer be able to fool interviewees.

Borat 20th Century Fox

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Borat 2 completed shooting during the coronavirus pandemic and has already been screened for a select group of people.

The film is described as a ‘meta story’ that follows Borat as he attempts to hide from the public and pretend he is someone else to avoid being recognised.

The Film Stage has since reported that the main narrative of the sequel focuses on the relationship between President Trump and convicted sex offender Epstein, as well as addressing the coronavirus outbreak.

Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead In His Cell PA

Borat 2 will feature cameos from the likes of Vice President Mike Pence and Republican politician Rudy Giuliani, while a yet-to-be-revealed cameo reportedly has the potential to ‘derail a political career’, suggesting the film will spark some backlash.

In July, Giuliani spoke about reporting Cohen to the police after the actor tried to prank him with a spoof interview in which he was wearing a pink bikini.

At the time, Giuliani told Page Six:

This person comes in yelling and screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or a shake-down, so I reported it to the police. He then ran away.

Cohen was also seen in June wearing a number of disguises at a far-right rally in Olympia, Washington, which he reportedly infiltrated disguised as the wealthy head of a political action committee.

The actor is said to have populated the rally with his own entertainment and security team before encouraging the crowd sing along to a country-and-western-style anthem with racist lyrics.

Borat 2 has been scripted by Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer and Jena Friedman. No release date has been revealed yet, though its political plot indicates it may drop around the time of the November 3 election, so keep your eyes peeled!