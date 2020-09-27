Borat 2 Has A Ridiculous New Title

Borat 20th Century Studios

Fans are finally learning of the official title of the upcoming Borat sequel, and it’s every bit as ridiculous as you would hope.

The official title for the eagerly anticipated Borat 2 is Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan, which – although not exactly catchy – is pure Borat through and through.

The original 2006 film, entitled Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, was a critical and commercial hit, and is widely regarded to be one of the funniest movies of the 21st century.

borat 20th Century Fox

This official title was made public through a WGA filing, and follows reports that Sacha Baron Cohen has already shot and screened the movie.

Earlier this month, Collider the film had indeed been shot, but that there will be a few changes.

Baron Cohen will reportedly no longer be playing the fictional Kazakh journalist, which does make sense seeing how recognisable he would now be.

It’s unclear as of yet which direction the film and the lead character will take. One source told Collider that we will see ‘Cohen playing Borat playing Cohen’, however this was refuted by another source.

You can see Baron Cohen out and about filming in Los Angeles below: