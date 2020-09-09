Borat 2 Has Been Completed By Sacha Baron Cohen 20th Century Fox

A sequel to Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat has already been shot and even screened for a select few people in the industry, according to reports. Very nice!

It comes after the comedian and actor was spotted last month shooting in Los Angeles while dressed as the character, as well as a few instances of Baron Cohen popping up for some public pranks, leading fans to wonder what he was up to.

Now, it looks as though we’ve finally got our answer, with reports suggesting what has been completed is a feature film, and not something that’s part of a series, like his recent Who Is America? or an ad campaign.

Although plot details for Borat 2 remain scarce, an exclusive report by Collider states that Borat will no longer be the ‘little-known Kazakh TV personality he played in the original 2006 movie’.

Thanks to the infamous events of the first film, most people know who Borat is – whether he likes his newfound fame or not – with the report suggesting he will have to go ‘undercover’ to interview people in the sequel.

One source described the film as ‘Cohen playing Borat playing Cohen’, although another source later reached out to refute that description, while still acknowledging the project’s existence.

No further information has been given about the film, including which studio is backing the project or who’s in the director’s seat. It’s also not known when it will be released, or which format it will ultimately be released on.

Still, the news has a lot of people excited, especially considering previous Cohen-starring films – such as Bruno and The Dictator – didn’t live up to their predecessor Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, which grossed $262 million when it was released in 2006.

