Borat 2 will hit Amazon Prime Video in October.

It’s been 14 years since Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, still one of the funniest comedies ever made.

Weeks after rumours and photos of Sacha Baron Cohen back in this trademark cream suit emerged, the highly-anticipated sequel will hit the streaming platform by the end of October.

As reported by Deadline, Amazon Studios picked up the worldwide distribution rights to the film, with plans for it to premiere late October on Amazon Prime and its subscribers in 240 countries and territories.

Baron Cohen reportedly strove to get the film ready ahead of Election Day in November. While no official plot details have been revealed, sources claim it will explore US President Donald Trump’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. It’s said the actor risked his life several times, wearing a bulletproof vest on two occasions.

Earlier this month, Borat 2′s existence was confirmed, having been finished during the current pandemic. It’s said to be a ‘meta story’, following ‘Cohen playing Borat playing Cohen’ due to the fame he amassed from the first film.

As well as becoming a cultural phenomenon, forever living in GIFs and quotes online, the original Borat racked up $262 million worldwide. With millions hooked on The Boys, Amazon Prime’s viewership continues to surge.

Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan will drop on Amazon Prime in October.