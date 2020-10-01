Borat 2 Will Be Released October 23

Borat Amazon Prime

We now have an official release date for Borat 2, with the long awaited sequel available to stream on Amazon Prime from October 23.

On a poster announcing the release date, Sacha Baron Cohen can be seen wearing a face mask in a way which all too unfortunately resembles Borat’s iconic mankini. The poster bears the slogan, ‘Wear Mask. Save Live’, and sees the titular character giving an enthusiastic thumbs up.

A hilarious teaser trailer has also now landed, which sees Borat getting up to his old tricks once again. Scenes show him walking around the streets with a paper bag on his head, and high-fiving perplexed looking shop assistants.

You can watch the teaser trailer for yourself below:

Tweeting the poster, Baron Cohen delivered the following message from the man himself:

Jagshemash my name Borat Sagdiyev, I like mouth party. Thank you Mr. Sacha Karen Cohen for let me usings your visual fax machine. Please you will look on this space tomorrow at 8.07pm Kazakhstan Time. Chenquieh

The official first trailer for Borat 2 will reportedly land tomorrow, and it would appear that this is what Borat is referring to in his message of thanks.

The official title for this eagerly anticipated sequel is Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan.

A follow-up to the 2006 hit, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, this new adventure will see our hero return in a slightly different way.

As reported by The Film Stage, the upcoming film will have a meta narrative, following the now famous Borat who has to keep a lower profile. It’s been described as ‘Cohen playing Borat playing Cohen’.

The script was for Borat 2 written by by Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines (Borat, Da Ali G Show), Dan Swimer (Who Is America), Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern, from a story by Baron Cohen, Hines, Swimer and Pedrad.

The first film, which pulled in an extraordinary $262.6 million from a fairly modest $18 million budget, saw Borat immerse himself in American culture, all while plotting to track down and marry Pamela Anderson.

As reported by Deadline, Baron Cohen risked his life ‘multiple times’ while shooting various scenes in Borat 2, and even had to wear a bulletproof vest during for two separate shooting days.

Very excite indeed!

You can catch Borat 2 on Amazon Prime from October 23.