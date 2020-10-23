Borat Defends Trump’s Lawyer Who Was Caught In Compromising Position
Borat has defended Rudy Giuliani after the lawyer went up to a hotel room with the fictional character’s supposed 15-year-old daughter.
Sacha Baron Cohen, who plays Borat, released a video addressing the matter yesterday, October 22, less than an hour before the end of the final presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
The encounter addressed by Baron Cohen was filmed as part of his new movie Borat 2, which premiers today on Amazon Prime.
In the scene with Giuliani, the heavily edited clip shows Maria Bakalova, who plays Borat’s teenager daughter – who’s actually 24 years old – invites the lawyer to her hotel room after their supposed interview.
Giuliani and Bakalova head up to the hotel room where several hidden cameras were placed. The former mayor of New York, who joined Trump’s legal team in 2018, can then be seen taking his microphone before lying on the bed and appearing to put his hands down his trousers – he has since said he was tucking in his shirt.
The scene has understandably caused quite a stir, and now Borat himself has defended Giuliani, dubbing it an ‘innocent sexy time encounter’.
What was an innocent sexy time encounter between a consenting man and my 15-year-old daughter has been turned into something disgusting by fake news media.
I warn you: Anyone else try this, and Rudolph will not hesitate to reach into his legal briefs and whip out his subpenis.
Giuliani has denied that he was ‘ever inappropriate’, and said he realised ‘it was a set up’.
At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.
In fact, the NY Post today reports “it looks to me like an exaggeration through editing.” As soon as I realized it was a set up I called the police, which has been noted in THR article on July 8th.
Giuliani continued, ‘This is an effort to blunt my relentless exposure of the criminality and depravity of Joe Biden and his entire family,’ referring to claims from Trump’s administration that Biden and his son Hunter acted corruptly during his time as vice-president.
According to ABC News, Trump accused Biden of advocating for the dismissal of a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, which employed his son, Hunter Biden.
Politics aside, Borat 2 is a brilliant watch – you can check out our review of it here.
Borat 2 is now streaming on Amazon Prime.
