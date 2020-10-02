Borat Is Now Streaming On Amazon Prime 20th Century Studios/Amazon Prime

While it seems like most streaming outlets go out of their way to make it hard for you to watch a new movie’s prequel, Amazon Prime has kindly added the first Borat movie to its service prior to the second film dropping this month.

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan was released in 2006 and was a box office hit, raking in an impressive $262 million.

For those of you who have been living under a rock for the past 14 years, Borat is about a journalist from Kazakhstan named Borat Sagdiyev, who travels to the USA to make a documentary.

20th Century Studios

The majority of the film sees Borat, played by Sacha Baron Cohen, interviewing real Americans who genuinely believe he’s a foreigner with no understanding of the American way of life. Basically, it’s bloody hilarious.

Baron Cohen went on to win the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical, and the film earned an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.

After it dropped on Amazon Prime yesterday, October 1, people have taken to social media to express their excitement.

One person quoted one of Borat’s famous lines saying, ‘that is very nice!!!!!’, while another said they would buy Prime for the sole purpose of watching Borat.

borat 20th Century Studios

Now, more than a decade on from the first film, Cohen is returning as his iconic character for Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan, which will available to stream on Amazon Prime from October 23.

The trailer for the upcoming film dropped yesterday; you can watch it here.

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

is available to stream on Amazon Prime now.