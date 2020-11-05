Borat Sequel Is America’s Second Most-Streamed Movie This Year
Great success! Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm is America’s second most-streamed movie this year.
First, there were clues, from Sacha Baron Cohen’s earlier appearance at a conservative rally to his trademark Borat character being spotted out in the wild. Were they pranks for Who is America? Or was something bigger brewing?
Of course, it turned out to be the latter. Before we knew it, Kazakhstan’s number one reporter exploded into our lives once more, looking to skewer Trumpian politics and modern-day US culture. It was very nice to see him again.
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, therein known as Borat 2, hit Amazon Prime Video on October 23.
In new data supplied to Variety by ScreenEngine/ASI, an outfit that looked at the weekly viewing behaviours of 1,200 US viewers aged 13-64, honing in on titles they watched seven days after release.
Borat 2 nearly topped the SVOD rankings, sitting in second place across the country. It was beaten only by Hamilton, the filmed version of the acclaimed musical on Disney+.
A week after its release, Amazon Studios had reported ‘tens of millions’ of views on the film, with ‘huge engagement’ online. It’s hardly surprising, considering the Rudy Giuliani controversy and many, many other hilarious, troubling moments.
It currently has an 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In UNILAD‘s review, we called it ‘the ultimate comeback… a triumph of wicked, horrific, vital satire’.
Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said in an earlier statement as per Deadline:
Sacha has masterfully created one of the most well received films of these unprecedented times – showcasing some of the best and the worst of us, wrapped in one outrageous moment after another.
But at its core, Borat 2 is a heartwarming story of a father daughter relationship and of female empowerment seen through a hysterical, satirical lens. With the tremendous launch of this global, tentpole movie, it’s clear our customers around the world want content that is both relevant and entertaining.
Following Borat 2, the top 10 most-watched list included: My Spy; Extraction; Phineas & Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe; Mulan; The Old Guard; The Trial of the Chicago 7 (also starring Baron Cohen); The Witches remake; and The Lovebirds.
It’s a big win for Amazon. However, there’s more success on the horizon with Coming 2 America, Eddie Murphy’s highly anticipated sequel to his classic 1988 comedy. It’s expected to drop on the platform on December 18 this year.
Borat 2 is available to stream on Amazon Prime now.
