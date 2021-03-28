Borat Sequel Sets World Record For Oscar-Nominated Film With The Longest Title

Amazon Studios

Very nice! Borat 2 has been awarded a Guinness World Record for being the Oscar-nominated film with the longest title ever.

Regardless of how successful it is on the night, the sequel already holds a record that’s unlikely to be bested anytime soon: it has the longest title of any Oscar nominee in history.

Its full title, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, has a record-breaking 110 characters, comfortably placing it in the top spot.

The record was earlier held by 1965’s Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines or How I Flew from London to Paris in 25 hours 11 minutes, which was nominated for Best Writing Story and Screenplay – Written Directly for the Screen, but didn’t win.

As for whether Borat 2 will emerge victorious on the night, it has some tough competition. In the screenplay category, it’s up against The Father, One Night in Miami, The White Tiger and Nomadland, the latter of which has been sweeping awards ceremonies over the past few months.

Bakalova is also against Glenn Close for Hillbilly Elegy, Olivia Colman for The Father, Amanda Seyfried for Mank and Youn Yuh-jung for Minari.

Responding to her nomination, the star earlier tweeted, ‘Wow Wa We Waa! Thank you to the @TheAcademy for this honour! I really can’t believe this – to hear my name in the company of these remarkable women and their breath-taking performances is a dream come true! I am so grateful to @SachaBaronCohen and my #BoratSubsequentMoviefilm fam.’

With comedies so rarely getting a look-in at the Oscars, we know who we’re rooting for: Bakalova all the way.