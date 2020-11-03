unilad
Borat Urges Women Not To Vote In US Election In New Video

by : Emily Brown on : 03 Nov 2020 13:05
Sacha Baron Cohen is up to his controversial tricks as Borat yet again, as he’s just urged women not to vote in the US election. 

Polls have now opened in America to allow residents to cast their votes in the 2020 US election, which sees current president Donald Trump go head-to-head with Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Cohen has made his thoughts on Trump clear in the past, having described him as the ‘Demagogue-in-Chief’, and now he’s relying on Borat to help get his message across – albeit in a roundabout way.

The fictional Kazakh journalist actually expressed fear that people wouldn’t vote for ‘Premier Trump’, which is why he asked women to hold back today:

Borat presented negative stories and perceptions about Trump in a positive way, explaining that women are ‘attracted by dangerous ideas like honesty, fairness, and consent’ and therefore wouldn’t vote for the Republican candidate.

He accused Democrats of lying about whether Trump likes women, with his justification that ’26 accusers cannot all be lying’.

Borat continued:

He value ladies very much, up to $180k if they really pretty. If he stay in power and out of jail, similar moneys could be going to you. This called Trump’s trickle-down economy.

Donald TrumpDonald TrumpPA Images
Cohen’s character went on to butcher the phrase ‘my body, my choice’, reciting it instead as ‘your body, his choice’ when it comes to the president.

Borat described the election as the ‘most important of our lifetime’, but then used that as a justification as to why women should ‘leave it to the men’.

He posted the video with the caption ’emergency voting informations’, and it has since been shared more than 28,000 times.

Emily Brown

