Brad Pitt Caught Watching Jennifer Aniston’s Speech In Awe As People Suspect They’re Back Together
Following the break up of ‘Bradjelina’ and Jennifer Aniston’s divorce to Justin Theroux happening coincidentally close to one another, people have been rooting for a Brad and Jennifer reunion, and last night’s SAG awards definitely fuelled that fire…
At last night’s Screen Actor’s Guild (SAG) awards, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston appeared to be getting on like a house on fire and everyone is living for it.
In a picture was snapped of 56-year-old Pitt grabbing on to Aniston’s hand followed by another shot of the pair beaming with smiles at each other.
As well as the adorable photos, a clip emerged on social media of Pitt watching Aniston’s award acceptance speech for Best Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in The Morning Show.
In the video you see Pitt proudly stood watching his ex-wife’s speech and, according to ET Canada, the actor even shed a tear while watching it.
In the interview with Aniston after the awards, the interviewer says to the 50-year-old actress:
You had a lot of people emotional while giving your speech; backstage here you had Brad Pitt watching on that monitor [points at a screen] crying.
In response to being told this, Aniston says ‘No?!’ to the interviewer in shock.
In her speech, Jen talks about her ‘humble beginnings’ where she says:
I was thinking back to when I was a little girl and I would – I didn’t have a VCR but I had a tape recorder – and I would tape Laverne and Shirley, Happy Days, on my tape deck and I would listen to these episodes in my head and I would just think ‘I’m going to one day do that, I really know I’m going to get out this house’ – now that’s another story – and I’m going to be on there and I’m going to do that.
And then I got a Bob’s Big Boy commercial and I got into SAG!
Pitt also went on to win an award for Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his feature in Quentin Tarantino’s Once upon a Time in Hollywood.
While accepting his award, Pitt simply opens his speech with, ‘I need to add this to my tinder profile’ to which the audience laughs at.
Not sure if it’s just me, or is Brad trying to hint he’s still single to a certain someone who was endearingly watching his speech from the audience…
This has definitely made my day, my month or maybe even my year.
If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Celebrity, Best ?Male Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Female Actor in a Drama Series, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, reunited, SAG Awards