Brad Pitt Goes To Jennifer Aniston’s Christmas Party 15 Years After Split

If somebody invited any one of my exes to my house party, I would remove them from my Christmas card list with immediate effect and/or probably chuck prosecco in their face.

But – as per – Jennifer Aniston has proven herself to be a far better person than petty mortals such as myself, showing the sort of admirable grace and forgiveness that in a fairer world would earn her a long-overdue sainthood.

Yes. Fifteen years after their divorce split us into two eternally-warring factions, Jen’s ex-husband Brad Pitt was seen rocking up to her Christmas party bash. And it was apparently all totally cool and normal.

Over the weekend, the former spouses appeared to exchange a sprig of goodwill, with Brad, 55, spotted leaving Jen’s star-studded get-together at her Bel Air mansion. And he didn’t just awkwardly swing by for 20 minutes, eat a mince pie and leave.

A source told E! News:

Brad arrived a little after 7 p.m. and most guests started arriving soon after. He was among the first arrive and the second to last guest to leave at close around 11pm.

Other attendees at the glittering do included the likes of Tom Hanks, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Lisa Kudrow and Reese Witherspoon. Whether they opted for a round of Articulate or The Logo Game has not been specified.

Despite the high-profile guest list, the insider described the party as being a ‘low-key, casual affair’:

It appeared to be a pretty low-key, casual affair – a gathering of close friends to celebrate the holidays. The guests were all dressed comfortable and fairly casual. […] It was festive and elegant. Caterers must have arrived earlier in the day to set up but it was all ready by the time her guests arrived. It was low-key and not crowded. It was probably about 50 guests celebrating with her.

Earlier this year, Brad was a guest at Jennifer’s 50th birthday party, with a source having since told E! News: the pair are still on ‘good terms’:

There’s no awkwardness and they are friendly. They wish each other the best and are on good terms. […] They’ve been in touch over the last few years and talk occasionally. If they run into each other they will congratulate each other and exchange pleasantries. They want the best for each other.

Absolutely fair enough. It looks like ’tis the season to extend a greeting to an ex who has wronged you. Unless, of course, you’re a bitter old Grinch like me who would sooner pull on a pair of knickers knitted from holly leaves…

