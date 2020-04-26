Brad Pitt Surprises Viewers With Return To Saturday Night Live After 21 Years NBC

As Saturday Night Live returned with its second ‘At Home’ special, this time Brad Pitt opened the show – and it was phenomenal.

The Oscar-winning actor hadn’t appeared on NBC’s satirical sketch show for 21 years. But amid these trying times, the world needs a laugh, and he certainly delivered the goods.

The 56-year-old’s appearance last night, April 25, was a total surprise to viewers, commandeering the show’s cold open as Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading White House task force doctor. Funnily enough, the real-life figure said he’d love for Pitt to play him on SNL only a few weeks ago. Dreams can certainly come true.

Brad Pitt

Pitt, as Fauci, started by saying: ‘First, I’d like to thank all the older women in America who have sent me supportive, inspiring, and sometimes graphic emails.’

He continued:

Second, there’s been a lot of misinformation out there about the virus. And, yes, the president has taken some liberties with our guidelines. So tonight, I would like to explain what the president was trying to say. And, remember, let’s all keep an open mind.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Donald Trump

Pitt’s cameo comes shortly after US President Donald Trump ‘sarcastically’ suggested disinfectants as a possible cure for the virus. In the days after, Maryland’s emergency hotline has received 100 calls about bleach, while household cleaner poisonings have doubled in New York.

You can check out Pitt’s SNL sketch below:

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star walked the audience through a number of Trump’s latest soundbites, including one in which the president says a vaccine will be ready ‘relatively soon’.

Pitt’s Fauci then said:

‘Relatively soon’ is an interesting phrase. Relative to the entire history of Earth? Sure the vaccine’s going to come real fast. But if you were to tell a friend, ‘I’ll be over relatively soon,’ and then showed up a year and a half later, well, your friend may be relatively pissed off.

A further clip of Trump is then played, in which he said: ‘Anybody that needs a test gets a test. They’re there. They have the tests. And the tests are beautiful.’ Pitt’s Fauci wasn’t impressed with this statement.

Brad Pitt Dr. Anthony Fauci SNL

He added: ‘Okay. A couple of things. I don’t know if I would describe the test as beautiful unless your idea of beauty is having a cotton swab tickle your brain. Also, when he said everyone can get a test, what he meant was, almost no one.’

After a few more jabs, Pitt removed his wig and glasses to praise the real Fauci. ‘Thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time. And thank you to the medical workers, first responders, and their families, for being on the front line,’ he said.

Brad Pitt Dr. Anthony Fauci SNL

Miley Cyrus and Adam Sandler also appeared during last night’s episode, the second of SNL‘s specials amid the outbreak. Two weeks ago, after a one-month hiatus, it made a triumphant return with a trusty monologue from Tom Hanks. Nicolas Cage next, please!