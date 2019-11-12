Brad Pitt Tells Incredible Story About Adam Sandler After He Became Successful

PA Images

Brad Pitt and Adam Sadler are both hugely successful actors, and good friends, yet they’ve never actually appeared in a movie together.

But, they almost did.

According to reports, Sandler was the original choice to play the Bear Jew in Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds, but he couldn’t fulfil the role because he was too busy filming Funny People, so the role was instead handed to Eli Roth.

Unfortunately, this topic didn’t come up during Variety’s ‘Actors On Actors’ series. However, we did learn Brad Pitt’s favourite Sandman story, and it includes some terrible, yet hilarious, advice.

Referring to the director of Capote and Moneyball, Pitt told Sandler,:

This is my favourite Adam Sandler story that I heard from Bennett Miller. It was that you were at NYU, and it was an acting coach, I believe.

Correcting him, Sandler said: ‘Acting professor.’

Pitt added:

And he said to you, ‘I want to take you out for a beer.’ This is what I’m told. You guys went to a bar, and he kindly said to you: ‘Think about something else. You have to choose another path.’ Truth?

After Sandler confirmed this was the ‘truth’, Pitt continued:

There’s a second part to this story. This is why it’s my favourite Adam Sandler story, and I think it says a lot about you. That you ran into him at your height, when you’re getting the ultimate payday, and you’re with a bunch of friends, out at a bar. Anyone would think that’s the opportunity where you rub it in his face. And reportedly, what you did was you introduced him to your friends, and you said: ‘This is the only teacher to ever buy me a beer.’ True?

Sandler chose not to taunt his fellow actor in return, however it could be that he’s waiting until February, when he’s tipped to win Best Actor at the Oscars.

Hey, at least we’ve all got a new Adam Sandler story to tell.

