Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor Oscar For Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

It was amazing. I really enjoyed my time with him. Out of the whole cast he was the one that we worked most closely with. And [his story] was most important to me, having been a stunt double for so long.

It was like, the authenticity of him and how that story was told and the relationship was. I mean, I only had so much to do with it, but it was an important piece to me and I was stoked to be a part of it. And he was just so willing and open, and he had no bravado about it. He certainly had no like: ‘I have to do all my own stunts.’

I mean, he ended up doing that fight. It was him and Mike doing the fight the whole time. So he was willing to get to the place where he was comfortable. But he had no ego about having to do it all himself, which I just thought was like, awesome. And, you know, sort of new-age and real in a way that’s just very humble.