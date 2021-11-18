Bradley Cooper Addresses Lady Gaga Romance Rumours
Bradley Cooper has addressed the rumours of a romance between himself and Lady Gaga after speculation started with their collaboration on A Star Is Born.
Fans of the 2018 film will know both Cooper and Gaga do a very good job of portraying a romance, with the film detailing their tumultuous relationship as Gaga’s character rises to fame.
Of course, falling in love in a film does not equate to falling in love in real life, but as the two actors grew close through their time on the production many people began to wonder whether the feelings extended beyond the cameras.
Rumours of their romance grew with an intimate performance of their track Shallow at the 2019 Oscars, and two years later Cooper has now explained exactly why they appeared so cosy in front of the microphone.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, which discussed Gaga’s latest role in House of Gucci, Cooper quashed any hopes of a romantic relationship as he said the pair were definitely acting during their performance of Shallow.
The Silver Linings Playbook star explained he pictured the performance as a scene from the film in part to help him manage his fears of singing live, saying: ‘Just from a personal standpoint, it reduces the anxiety level.’
‘They kind of fall in love in that scene in the film. It’s that explosive moment that happens to happen to them on a stage in front of thousands of people. … It would have been so weird if we were both on stools facing the audience,’ Cooper continued.
Though their relationship appears purely platonic, Cooper sang high praises for his former co-star as he celebrated the release of her new film, describing how Gaga blew him away with her talents.
He explained:
A Star Is Born is such a specific thing, and there was always a meta element to the project. She’s just so terribly charismatic and beautiful. When I met her, I thought, ‘If I can just harness that … then it’s just for me to mess up.’
But then, when we started working together, I realized, ‘Oh, oh, the sky’s the limit in terms of what she’s able to do and her commitment level.’
Starring Gaga alongside Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Adam Driver and Jeremy Irons, House of Gucci tells the story of Italian socialite Patrizia Reggiani as she marries into the Gucci family.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
CreditsThe Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter