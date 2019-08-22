Breaking Bad Movie Already Finished, Bob Odenkirk Confirms

AMC

If you’re a fan of AMC’s Breaking Bad then we have some exciting news for you, as filming for the highly anticipated movie has already finished filming.

Bob Odenkirk, who plays Walt’s shady attorney Saul Goodman, touched on the film sequel, which is set to release on AMC and Netflix next year, during an interview about Better Call Saul season five.

‘I’ve heard so many different things about it, but I am excited about the Breaking Bad movie. I can’t wait to see it,’ he told In Studio, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Talking about the secrecy surrounding the forthcoming film sequel, Odenkirk said:

I don’t know what people know and don’t know. I find it hard to believe you don’t know it was shot. They did it. You know what I mean? How is that a secret? But it is. They’ve done an amazing job of keeping it a secret.

This comes just a couple of short months after Breaking Bad fans seemingly spotted Bryan Cranston confirming the return of Walter White.

Back in June Cranston and Aaron Paul both took to social media to post identical, cryptic messages.

The pair both shared an image of two donkeys, captioned simply with the word ‘Soon’.

They appeared to allude to the fact they were in Breaking Bad’s New Mexico setting, which in hindsight seems like fans had gotten it bang on the money.

