Breaking Bad Producers Turned Down $75 Million Offer To Make Three More Episodes

I met with them [the Breaking Bad team] maybe four or five months before the final season aired. I made a proposal to them that I would buy from them three additional episodes of ‘Breaking Bad’ for $25 million an episode.

At the time, they were producing these shows for $3.5 million an episode, so to literally buy three new episodes for that amount of money meant they would have made more profit from the purchase of those three episodes than they’d made from five years.