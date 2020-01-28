Breaking Bad Star RJ Mitte Wants Spin-Off With Walt Jr. As New Drug Kingpin
Following the success of Breaking Bad, RJ Mitte – aka Walter White Jr. – wants to continue his on-screen dad’s legacy and get his very own Breaking Bad spin-off show.
The hit series – which concluded in 2013 – has since spawned its own movie, El Camino, which was released on Netflix last October with Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) as the film’s protagonist. But now RJ Mitte wants his own spin-off.
Indeed, Mitte has supposedly already pitched his idea to Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan.
Speaking to The Sun, the 27-year-old actor said:
He is his father’s son in a way of his actions and his moralities of what he’s going to do would be right for his family.
I think for us it would be a very hard life after what Heisenberg did to his family and I think that stigma would carry.
But I would like to see Walt Jr. being a gangster.
El Camino was viewed more than 25 million times within a week of its debut, so it’s evident that six years on from the Breaking Bad finale, people are hungry for more.
Two years after the hit series ended, a prequel spin-off based on Walter White’s lawyer Saul Goodman was released, named Better Call Saul.
In the Netflix series, we see Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) start his career a small-time attorney and go through a series of trials and tragedies as he transforms into his criminal lawyer alter ego, Saul Goodman.
As with Breaking Bad, both Better Call Saul and El Camino received rave reviews, with Rotten Tomatoes awarding all three shows more than 90%. Better Call Saul receiving the highest of three with an impressive 97%.
Both successful spin-offs were written by Vince Gilligan, so Mitte has obviously gone to the right person to discuss a future Walter White Jr. series. If Gilligan decides to give it the green light, it’s likely be a huge hit.
In the meantime, season five of Better Call Saul is dropping on Netflix next month, and fans are super excited to see what antics the lawyer gets up to next.
Before season five has even aired, AMC announced it had renewed Better Call Saul for a further season.
Showrunner and Executive Producer Peter Gould said:
From day one of Better Call Saul my dream was to tell the complete story of our complicated and compromised hero, Jimmy McGill – now AMC and Sony are making that dream come true.
We couldn’t be more grateful to the fans and critics who are making this journey possible. Next month we start work on the sixth and final season — we’re going to do our damnedest to stick the landing.
Better Call Saul will be available to stream on Netflix from February 24.
