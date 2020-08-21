Breaking Bad Will Be Changed Forever By Better Call Saul's Final Season, Co-Creator Peter Gould Says Sony Pictures Television

Better Call Saul’s finale is set to be a game-changer, according to co-creator Peter Gould.

Advert

With season six of the Breaking Bad spin-0ff (hopefully) with us in 2021, the confirmed final season following the shady exploits of Saul Goodman, formerly Jimmy McGill, aka Slippin’ Jimmy, promises to be all sorts of explosive as it chronologically leads us up to the start of Breaking Bad.

And according to NME, Gould has come out with some juicy – if not vague – info to whet the appetite of Better Call Saul fans everywhere, teasing that it will change the way you’ll watch Breaking Bad forever.

It’s a pretty big claim, that’s for sure, with Gould saying, ‘I think by the time you finish watching Better Call Saul, you’re going to see Breaking Bad in a very different light.’

Better Call Saul Sony Pictures Television

Advert

‘I think we’re going to learn things about the characters in Breaking Bad that we didn’t know. We’re going to learn things about the events of Breaking Bad that we didn’t know,’ he added, which is a particularly intriguing prospect.

‘We’re going to learn things about the fates of a lot of these characters that may surprise people or certainly throw them into a different light,’ he hints. Again, perceptions we’ve built look set to be shattered, especially once we learn of Kim Wexler’s fate; whether she simply leaves Saul, goes into hiding or police protection, or – as the pessimists among us are theorising – end up six feet under.

Whatever happens though, we do know that Saul and Mike, as well as Hector Salamanca and Gus Fring, all make it out of season six alive. The question is, in what state will any of them be in after the next set of episodes hit?

After Gould’s cryptic comments it’ll be fascinating to see if we look upon Saul any differently, depending on what he’s capable of in the final instalments – something tells us it’s probably not good.

Bryan Cranston, star of Breaking Bad, had no hesitation in saying he’d reprise his iconic Walter White/Heisenberg role when asked about the possibility recently.

‘I would be in [Better Call Saul] if Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, who are co-executive producers on it, wanted me to be in it,’ he confirmed. ‘I’d do it in a second. But it hasn’t happened yet, I can tell you, and we’ll see. I don’t know. There’s one more season to go and we’ll see what happens!’

With practically every film and TV show delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Better Call Saul will begin filming next year, and – as every fan crosses their fingers – make it to Netflix before 2022 is over.

Advert