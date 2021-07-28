Breaking Bad’s Bob Odenkirk Rushed To Hospital

Sony Pictures Television/PA Images

Breaking Bad star Bob Odenkirk has been rushed to hospital after collapsing on the set of Better Call Saul, reports say.

The actor was reportedly filming a scene on the sixth and final season in New Mexico, when he ‘went down, and was immediately surrounded by crew members who called an ambulance,’ as reported by TMZ.

According to sources close to the Odenkirk, who have confirmed the incident to both AP and Reuters, he’s currently in hospital and his condition isn’t known, while the cause of his collapse remains unclear.

Odenkirk’s hospitalisation has been met with an outpour of support from fans. ‘If anything bad happens to Bob Odenkirk, I will fight God,’ Barbara VanDenburgh, books editor for USA Today, tweeted. ‘Say a prayer for the fantastically talented Bob Odenkirk. Hope he’s OK,’ Dan McLaughlin, senior writer at NRO, also wrote.

‘One small positive observation from this troubling news: can you imagine anyone being more universally loved/respected than Bob Odenkirk? Never seen the entire timeline unite and rally behind someone so quickly,’ one fan wrote. ‘I’ve heard a lot of stories about Bob Odenkirk over the years and the common thread connecting them all is that he’s very generous and brilliant,’ another wrote.

Odenkirk’s portrayal of Saul Goodman has earned him four Golden Globe nominations and four Emmy nominations. He recently starred in Nobody, a John Wick-lite actioner for which he trained extensively.

There are no further updates on Odenkirk’s condition at this time.