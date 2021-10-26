Brendan Fraser Confirmed To Star As Villain In New Batgirl Movie

Alamy/DC

Whether it’s the Fraserenaissance or the Brenaissance, there’s no doubt that Brendan Fraser is roaring back into the Hollywood spotlight.

The beloved actor has been making a long-awaited comeback following a prolonged hiatus, and has now officially been confirmed for a starring role in the new Batgirl movie, taking on the role of the film’s main villain, Firefly.

DC has announced that Fraser, 52, will be appearing in the role alongside Leslie Grace, who is set to star in the title role of Barbara Gordon, the daughter of famed Gotham City police commissioner Jim Gordon.

Fraser’s Firefly marks the debut appearance of the comic book villain on the big screen, with the character’s only other live-action appearances coming in the DC TV series Arrow and Gotham.

According to Deadline, Batgirl is expected to become the first major DC film to be available exclusively on HBO Max, with a release date for the flick yet to be confirmed.

The upcoming DC installation will be directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah – best known for helming Bad Boys for Life – with JK Simmons rumoured to be reprising his role as Commissioner Gordon.

The announcement caps off an impressive run for Fraser in 2021, with the actor having previously been confirmed for roles in two major upcoming films: Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, in which he’s set to appear alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. Fraser’s most recent silver screen appearance was in the Steven Soderbergh crime drama No Sudden Move.

Following more than a decade away from the industry, Fraser explained in 2018 that he had been suffering from depression after being allegedly sexually assaulted in 2003, while also suffering from a number of physical health issues.

