Brendan Fraser Emotional After Learning That People Are ‘Rooting’ For Him To Succeed
A TikTok video has been shared that reveals Brendan Fraser’s emotional response to the support of his fans.
In the late 1990s, actor Brendan Fraser was in a string of hit movies, such as the beloved Mummy films and George of the Jungle. However, the actor has spent less time in major blockbusters in recent years.
Fraser has attributed this quieter schedule to an amalgamation of reasons, including his divorce, allegedly being sexually assaulted by Philip Berk, the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, and the death of his mother. On the back of this, the actor has stated that he fell into a depression that impacted his career.
However, Fraser is now set to make a return in a number of highly-anticipated films, which he discussed during a virtual meet and greet.
TikToker Lindley, known as @littlelottiecosplay, sat down to talk with Fraser recently, talking about his upcoming projects with acclaimed directors Darren Aronofsky and Martin Scorcese, among other things. The actor noted that he will be ‘working with Scorcese and Leo and Bob DeNiro’, and Lindley congratulated him. Fraser responded by saying he ‘might be sick’ and noted that he’s a little anxious before he concluded ‘no, it’ll be fun!’
After joking about his nerves, Lindley said, ‘Just know that the internet is so behind you, we’re so supportive, there are so many people out there who love you and we’re rooting for you and can’t wait to see what you do next.’ After this, the actor was visibly moved.
Check out the moving TikTok:
@littlelottiecosplay“Shucks, ma’am!” 🥰🥰🥰 Adding to the Brendan love from earlier today. ##brendanfraser ##themummy ##mummytok ##rickoconnell♬ A-O-K – Tai Verdes
The footage has resonated with a lot of people and has already amassed more than two million views.
CreditsLindley/TikTok
