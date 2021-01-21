Warning: Spoilers

Bridgerton Renewed For Second Season At Netflix Netflix

Netflix’s popular period drama, Bridgerton, has been renewed for a second season.

In the tone of the show’s Lady Whistledown, the streaming service said, ‘Dearest readers … Bridgerton *will* return for a second season!’, on its Twitter account today.

The announcement was also accompanied by a picture of Nicola Coughlin, in character as Penelope Featherington.

Those who have seen the show will know that the end of the first season seemed to allude that Penelope is in fact Lady Whistledown, the mysterious know-it-all who publishes a daily column about the lives of society’s elite.

The period drama, which hit the small screen at the end of 2020, was an instant hit. In its first month, Netflix revealed it had been courted by a whopping 63 million households.

The show follows the lives of a number of high-class families, particularly their daughters, as they navigate through countless balls and luncheons in pursuit of a husband.

In season one, we saw Daphne Bridgerton reject the proposal of a prince and marry the Duke of Hastings, and the Featheringtons lose their fortune.

Its biggest twist, which kept viewers guessing throughout, is a Gossip Girl-esque plot in which Lady Whistledown’s daily column shapes the outcome of each character’s life.

Aside from proving itself as binge-worthy, the drama has also achieved critical acclaim, and has a score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The news has been welcomed by fans of the show on Twitter.

‘Last time I tweeted about what was keeping me going it was a Booker Prize winning tome. A few weeks into January lockdown and I’m squealing at this news…’ one user said.

‘Must make haste!’ another wrote.