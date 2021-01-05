Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page Becomes Bookies' Favourite To Play James Bond Netflix/Sony Pictures

He’s had viewers hearts aflutter as the Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton, particularly during that sixth episode, and now he could be turning his talents to one of the most iconic roles in British cinema.

Yes, Regé-Jean Page has become one of the bookies’ favourites to play the next James Bond, leaping ahead of the likes of Jamie Bell and Chris Hemsworth.

The 31-year-old actor is now tied with Michael Fassbender as the favourite to take over from Daniel Craig, and many viewers would appear to heartily agree.

In a tweet dated December 16, Page appeared to tease the prospect of him taking up the role with a nod to 007’s favourite beverage, writing, ‘Regency, royalty, Shaken and stirred’.

Since then, viewers have of course become smitten with Page’s portrayal of the dashing but troubled duke, whose moody glances and secretive nature certainly hold a few parallels with Bond himself.

As reported by the Mail Online, Ladbrokes has now revealed that it has slashed the odds on Page being the next Bond, going from 40/1 last week to just 16/1 at the time of writing.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said:

Regé-Jean Page has shot up the betting and is now firmly considered a frontrunner in the race to replace Daniel Craig as 007.

Many fans have expressed their enthusiasm for this spot-on potential casting choice, with one person tweeting:

They missed Regé-Jean Page in the 100 Most Handsome Men 2020 list. He could be the new James Bond…

Another commented:

Ok I’m calling it: Regé-Jean Page as the new #JamesBond. Because, well, just watch #Bridgerton and tell me I’m wrong. *fans self*

You can stream Bridgerton on Netflix now.