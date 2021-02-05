Britney Spears Conservatorship Documentary Deemed 'Pop Horror Story' Airs Tonight brineyspears/Instagram/FX

A documentary on Britney Spears’ conservatorship is airing tonight, February 5.

Named Framing Britney Spears, the documentary is being described as a ‘pop horror story’ and looks at the pop icon’s rise to fame, the controversy surrounding the now 39-year-old’s wellbeing, and having her father as her conservator.

Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, became the singer’s conservator in light of her public breakdown in 2008 that led to her being hospitalised for her mental health. He has controlled the majority of her financial and career affairs ever since.

Conservatorship is a legal concept in the US that sees a guardian or another ‘protector’ given control of a person’s financial affairs, and life in general, due to concerns over their health, be it mental or physical.

Check out the trailer for Framing Britney Spears, below:

The upcoming documentary is the sixth instalment of The New York Times Presents docuseries, hosted on US television channel FX and FX On Hulu.

A synopsis for it, as per Red Arrow Studios, reads, ‘The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears re-examines her career and offers a new assessment of the movement rallying against her court-mandated conservatorship, capturing the unsavory dimensions of the American pop-star machine.’

Fans have expressed concerns for the Toxic singer in recent years, sparking the #FreeBritney movement. It first began in 2009 when a fan site disagreed with the legal agreement put in place surrounding the restrictions preventing Britney from making her own decisions.

Will Britney Spears Be Freed In 2021? PA

In August 2020, after 12 years of being her conservator, Britney asked a judge to remove her father from it.

While Britney appreciated that Jamie’s conservatorship had ‘rescued her from a collapse, exploitation by predatory individuals and financial ruin’ and made her ‘able to regain her position as a world class entertainer’, August’s court document explained she no longer wanted her father to hold it and wanted her manager Jodi Montgomery to temporarily take over the role.

The request was later denied by the court, which has led to several more court cases since.

In October, the singer was granted permission to expand her legal team, but a month later she lost another appeal to have her father removed as her conservator.

Britney fans have commented their opinion on the matter on social media in light of the documentary airing tonight. One person said, ‘[Her conservatorship] has to end this year. As soon as they give her life back, take her off the drugs, let her see her children and keep her father far away from her, than she can really heal and become her true self again.’

Framing Britney Spears debuts tonight on FX and Hulu.