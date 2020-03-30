Britney Spears' Fans Stunned After Spotting Her With Tiger King's Doc Antle And Carole Baskin MTV/YouTube/Netflix

If you’re anything at all like me then you are currently escaping reality through Tiger King, a stranger-than-life docuseries packed full of surprises.

Even after you’ve whizzed through each hair-raising episode, it would appear there are still plenty of things to learn about the unforgettable individuals at the heart of the story.

For example, it has now come to light that none other than Doc Antle was part of Britney Spears’ iconic 2001 performance at the VMAs.

With a truly wild show that surely wouldn’t pass health and safety standards today, a young Britney performed her raunchy hit I’m a Slave 4 U accompanied by various animals, as shown in throwback pics shared by writer Evan Ross Katz.

The most talked about creature from the legendary moment was, of course, Banana – the huge yellow snake Britney arranged around her shoulders like a living scarf.

Banana would go on to become burned into pop culture consciousness forever; remembered as one of Britney’s most famous collaborators. However, there was another animal onstage that evening – a tiger accompanied by a certain long-haired handler.

This handler was of course Doc Antle, who in the show confirmed that he had provided his unique services to several music videos and performances in his career, as well as to Hollywood blockbusters such as Ace Ventura: Pet Detective; Mighty Joe Young; and Dr. Dolittle.

Check out this classic Britney performance for yourself below:

Although it may seem fairly bonkers that the 60-year-old zoo owner failed to mention he had been present at such a seminal Britney moment, this is the sort of casual curve ball Tiger King viewers have become accustomed to.

Astonishingly, this isn’t the only time Britney has been connected with the eccentric big cat fanatics of the surreal series – or so some people are claiming.

In 2002 – just one year after her I’m a Slave 4 U performance – Britney returned to the VMAs, and some viewers believe she was seated next to none other than a leopard print-clad Carole Baskin. While there is a resemblance, others are not so convinced, with one Twitter user simply replying, ‘That’s not Carole’, and another adding ‘That is NOT Carole lol’. And it seems the doubters were right, as a rep for Carole confirmed to Vanity Fair it was not her sitting with Britney at the awards.

In the space of just one week, Britney has claimed to be a faster runner than Usain Bolt and has emerged as a key player in this stripey saga. We are living in strange times indeed…

You can watch Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness on Netflix now.