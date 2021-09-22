unilad
Advert

‘Britney Vs Spears’ Netflix Drops Trailer For New Britney Documentary

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 22 Sep 2021 20:02
Alamy

Netflix has released a trailer for its new Britney Spears documentary in light of her conservatorship battle with her father.

Spears gained control of his daughter’s life following her public breakdown in 2007, and continued to be her conservator until recently filing to end the restrictive conservatorship.

Advert

Britney and her father have been battling it out in court, with the singer wanting her father to step down as conservator. For a long time he refused to do so, but officially agreed to end it last month.

The conservatorship was reportedly meant to be temporary, but it continued to be extended year after year.

Britney Spears (Alamy)Alamy

While the legal battles have been going on for some time, it didn’t receive worldwide acknowledgement until last year when the Toxic singer asked a judge to remove Spears from the conservatorship.

Advert

Since then, there have been two documentaries released based on the matter – The New York Times Framing Britney Spears, and BBC’s The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and Conservatorship – and now Netflix is releasing one too.

Named Britney vs Spears, the online streaming service teased the new documentary on Twitter yesterday, September 21, where a snippet of a phone call Britney made to her lawyer can be heard. Reportedly it dates back to January 2009.

She says, ‘Hi, my name’s Britney Spears, I called you earlier. I’m calling again because I just wanted to make sure that during the process of eliminating my conservatorship…’

Advert

Now, the official trailer has been released.

Check it out here:


With the previous documentaries in mind, it’s believed that it’s unlikely that the Spears family, Britney included, will be directly involved in the documentary as they failed to appear in Framing Britney Spears and The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and Conservatorship.

Advert

According to Fansided, the upcoming programme will be directed by Erin Lee Carr who has previously directed an episode of the Netflix documentary series Dirty Money. 

A release date is set for September 28.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Sex Education’s Gillian Anderson Was Awarded A Very NSFW Cake Following Emmy Win
Film and TV

Sex Education’s Gillian Anderson Was Awarded A Very NSFW Cake Following Emmy Win

Uma Thurman Opens Up About Her Abortion As She Addresses Texas Law
Film and TV

Uma Thurman Opens Up About Her Abortion As She Addresses Texas Law

Eminem’s Daughter Looks Startlingly Like Him In TikTok And Fans Are Losing It
Celebrity

Eminem’s Daughter Looks Startlingly Like Him In TikTok And Fans Are Losing It

7-Year-Old Who Went Missing From Remote Rural Home Last Night Found
News

7-Year-Old Who Went Missing From Remote Rural Home Last Night Found

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Celebrity, Britney Spears, Conservatorship, Documentary, Film and TV, Netflix, Now

Credits

Fansided

  1. Fansided

    Britney Spears Netflix documentary release date, cast, synopsis, trailer and more

 