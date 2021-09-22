‘Britney Vs Spears’ Netflix Drops Trailer For New Britney Documentary

Alamy

Netflix has released a trailer for its new Britney Spears documentary in light of her conservatorship battle with her father.

Spears gained control of his daughter’s life following her public breakdown in 2007, and continued to be her conservator until recently filing to end the restrictive conservatorship.

Britney and her father have been battling it out in court, with the singer wanting her father to step down as conservator. For a long time he refused to do so, but officially agreed to end it last month.

The conservatorship was reportedly meant to be temporary, but it continued to be extended year after year.

While the legal battles have been going on for some time, it didn’t receive worldwide acknowledgement until last year when the Toxic singer asked a judge to remove Spears from the conservatorship.

Since then, there have been two documentaries released based on the matter – The New York Times‘ Framing Britney Spears, and BBC’s The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and Conservatorship – and now Netflix is releasing one too.

Named Britney vs Spears, the online streaming service teased the new documentary on Twitter yesterday, September 21, where a snippet of a phone call Britney made to her lawyer can be heard. Reportedly it dates back to January 2009.

She says, ‘Hi, my name’s Britney Spears, I called you earlier. I’m calling again because I just wanted to make sure that during the process of eliminating my conservatorship…’

Now, the official trailer has been released.

Check it out here:



With the previous documentaries in mind, it’s believed that it’s unlikely that the Spears family, Britney included, will be directly involved in the documentary as they failed to appear in Framing Britney Spears and The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and Conservatorship.

According to Fansided, the upcoming programme will be directed by Erin Lee Carr who has previously directed an episode of the Netflix documentary series Dirty Money.

A release date is set for September 28.