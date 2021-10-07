Brittany Murphy’s Final Moments Explored In New Documentary About Star’s Mysterious Death

Alamy

Upcoming documentary What Happened, Brittany Murphy? will explore the mysterious death of its eponymous late star.

The two-part HBO Max documentary, set to arrive on the US streaming platform later this month, will take a closer look at the life of the Clueless and 8 Mile actor, including her relationship with producer Simon Monjack and new details around her death in December 2009, at the age of 32.

Murphy was found collapsed in her bathroom and later passed away from a combination of pneumonia, anaemia and multiple drug intoxication from a mixture of over-the-counter and prescribed medication. However, news of her death felt very sudden to fans around the world, with questions still being raised to this day.

Alamy

The documentary will include interviews with Monjack’s mother Linda, his brother James and his former fiancée Elizabeth Ragsdale, who said he left her ‘pregnant and abandoned’ in New York, as per People.

‘He was a disturbed individual who was used to conning people and Brittany was one of his last victims. There was a pattern of behaviour that became very obvious the more research that we did,’ director Cynthia Hill also said. Monjack passed away five months after Murphy under similar circumstances.

Murphy’s half-brother Tony Bertolotti earlier accused Monjack of being responsible for her death. ‘I spent years looking at this, suppressing my own anger. I think Brittany was taken out. Who killed Brittany? She didn’t die of natural causes,’ he said in 2019.

Universal Pictures

‘There was a group of at least 15 to 30 people around Brittany, and you tell me that no one knows nothing. Are you kidding? If I had the money to properly investigate her death, I’d go around all of them, but they wouldn’t speak to me.’

While digging into her death, the documentary will also pay tribute to the star, who was ‘loved by everyone,’ Hill said.

‘Everyone was so consistent when they would describe her. She was so generous, caring and always thinking about everybody else, and I think sometimes that gets forgotten because of all the mystery surrounding her death.’

What Happened, Brittany Murphy? will hit HBO Max on October 14. It’s unclear where it will be available to watch in the UK.