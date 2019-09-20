Brooklyn 99’s Rosa Diaz Says She’d ‘Die To Play She-Hulk’

Marvel Comics/PA

Detective Rosa Diaz smash! Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz ‘would die’ to play She-Hulk.

The nuke of Disney+ is incoming, bringing with it a roster of new, exciting programming – last month at D23 Expo, the MCU-set She-Hulk series was announced for the streaming platform.

But who could play such an iconic comicbook character? If the internet has anything to do with it, Stephanie Beatriz will step up.

After news broke about the show, fan-casting swiftly circulated – and Beatriz’ name frequently popped up. Fortunately, it appears she’s game to go green.

In interview with ET at NBC’s Comedy Starts Here event earlier this week, Beatriz said:

I would die to play that role. That is so flattering. That is one of the best characters in that universe.

As the 99th precinct’s toughest cop, Beatriz is no stranger to being the strongest person in the room.

However, while she’s yet to receive a call about taking on the role, she has been upping her workout regime – just in case.

Beatriz added:

I definitely have upped my workouts since reading some of those things, but also, [I think it would] be really exciting for fans to see some of these characters that we kind of decided are one thing, to sort of be imagined in a different way.

Created by Stan Lee and John Buscema, She-Hulk debuted in 1980. The character, Jennifer Walters, is bestowed with the ability to transform into a massive, green machine after a blood transfusion from her cousin – Bruce Banner.

Though, unlike Banner’s inner conflict with his angry alter-ego, Walters sees the powers as a gift – she retains most of her personality, even continuing to practice law, while also teaming up with the Avengers and Fantastic Four.

She-Hulk is just the tip of the Marvel iceberg for Disney+. Also announced for the platform is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If?, Hawkeye, Ms Marvel and Moon Knight.

The titanic new entry in the streaming arena will bring with it a roster of classic 90s animated shows at launch, amid a catalogue of other beloved and new material.

This includes, but isn’t limited to: X-Men (1992), Spider-Man (1994), Spider-Woman (1979), Spider-Man (1981), Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends, Iron Man (1994), Fantastic Four (1994), Incredible Hulk, Silver Surfer, and Spider-Man Unlimited.

Holy shit. The original X Men Animated series is on Disney Plus?!?! pic.twitter.com/D7qBAwY70d — GJ Kooijman (@gjkooijman) September 12, 2019

Disney+ is set to offer every film the company has ever made so you can bet on their selection of animated classics, from Snow White to Lilo & Stitch to Frozen, as well as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s offerings in full.

Disney+ officially launches in the US, Canada and Netherlands on November 12 – but the UK won’t see the service until 2020, due to licensing issues.

