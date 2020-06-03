Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast Donate $100,000 To Community Bail Fund NBC

The cast and showrunner of Brooklyn Nine-Nine have donated $100,000 to The National Bail Fund Network in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The move comes as protestors take to the streets to raise awareness of the movement and demand justice for George Floyd, who died after former officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck.

As actors who portray US police, the cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine are likely to have found Floyd’s death, as well as those of other black men and women who have lost their lives at the hands of officers, particularly poignant.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Showrunner Dan Goor and members of the cast announced their donation on social media in an effort to take a stand against injustice.

A statement shared across many of their pages reads:

The cast and showrunner of Brooklyn 99 condemn the murder of George Floyd and support the many people who are protesting police brutality nationally.

Together, the cast donated $100,000 to The National Bail Fund Network, a project which works with ‘organisers, advocates and legal providers across the country that are using, or contemplating using, community bail funds as part of efforts to radically change local bail systems and reduce incarceration’.

The cast went on to encourage people to look up their own local bail fund to do their part.

If you’d like to support the Black Lives Matter movement, you can also do so by signing the petition:

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has addressed racism within the police department before in an episode which sees Sgt. Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews) stopped by a white officer who questions why he’s walking the streets at night.

Though the creators have touched on racism, fans of the show are now calling for the writers to directly confront the issue of police violence.

One viewer wrote:

Will B99 be addressing police brutality more in future eps? Will you talk with [Black Lives Matter] activists to see how you can use your platform to help?

Following George Floyd’s death, Crews took to social media to give his condolences to Floyd’s family and admit that he could ‘easily, easily be that man on the ground with that police officer’s knee on [his] neck’.

He expressed his disappointment in law enforcement, pointing out they are supposed to protect residents, rather than hurt or even kill them. Crews recalled moments he’d had officers pull their guns on him during routine traffic stops, adding: ‘it’s wrong’.

GEORGE FLOYD My statement on the murder of George Floyd.#icantbreathe Posted by Terry Crews on Friday, May 29, 2020

Raising awareness and promoting discussions of the issues must continue; being silent, or simply ‘not-racist’, is not enough. We must be anti-racist.