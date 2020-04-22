Brooklyn Nine-Nine Co-Creator Confirms They’ve Started Writing Season Eight

Hey Bruce – look, my character Jake Peralta on the show Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which is moderately successful, is obsessed with Die Hard and thinks that your character John McClane is the coolest character in the history of cinema.

I, Andy Samberg, I’m a comedian, also feel that way. If you’d come be on the show, even if it’s for one sentence, like a cool cameo, like we bump on each other on the street and you go, ‘Excuse me,’ and then walk away. If you had it in your schedule to breeze by just for one shot, I think it would mean a lot to the show, to the fan base.