Brooklyn Nine-Nine Co-Creator Confirms They’ve Started Writing Season Eight
Noice! The writers behind Brooklyn Nine-Nine have started penning the show’s eighth season.
The immensely popular US sitcom has gone from strength to strength since its move to NBC (after the fools at Fox decided to cancel it). The seventh season is currently still airing on E4, with viewers loving the show more than ever (six seasons are also available to binge on Netflix).
The final episode of season seven airs tomorrow, April 23, in the US – but that hasn’t stopped the writers from cracking on. Even during these difficult times, Brooklyn Nine-Nine marches forward.
Dan Goor, the show’s co-creator, took to Twitter to allay people’s worries, assuring fans that work has already begun on the next season, with writers knuckling down at home in accordance with government advice.
Goor wrote: ‘I’m happy to announce that the #Brooklyn99 season 8 writers room started (remotely) today. The fact that the show has endured for this long is a testament to our amazing actors, crew, and writers, and to our fans, who are the best in the world. Thank you! Stay safe! Nine-Nine!’
With regards to the show’s continual production, there’s been no exact confirmation from NBC – but one would imagine they’re assessing the outbreak situation just like everyone else before putting sturdy schedules in place.
There’s no plot details at the moment – however, Chelsea Peretti (who played fan-favourite character Gina before departing the show in season six) did reply to Goor’s tweet, writing: ‘Hit me w a zoom link if u wanna discuss my arc [sic].’ Could we be seeing a return?
As for what Andy Samberg, the precinct’s very own Jake Peralta, wants to see… of course, it’s Bruce Willis. Whether he’ll ever make it on the show is up to the universe to decide – but it wouldn’t be for lack of trying.
At San Diego Comic-Con in 2018, the 41-year-old Lonely Island star pleaded with the Die Hard icon to come aboard even for a tiny cameo. ‘I know we’ve asked him like 10 times already, but I personally haven’t,’ he said.
Samberg said:
Hey Bruce – look, my character Jake Peralta on the show Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which is moderately successful, is obsessed with Die Hard and thinks that your character John McClane is the coolest character in the history of cinema.
I, Andy Samberg, I’m a comedian, also feel that way. If you’d come be on the show, even if it’s for one sentence, like a cool cameo, like we bump on each other on the street and you go, ‘Excuse me,’ and then walk away. If you had it in your schedule to breeze by just for one shot, I think it would mean a lot to the show, to the fan base.
John McClane and Jake Peralta teaming up for the annual heist – now that’d be good television.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine is available to stream on both Netflix and All 4.
