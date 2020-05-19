Brooklyn Nine-Nine Co-Creator Dan Goor And Mindy Kaling To Write Legally Blonde 3

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Co-Creator To Help Write Legally Blonde 3 NBC/MGM

Legally Blonde 3 looks set to be packed with classic comedy as it’s being written by Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Dan Goor and The Office’s Mindy Kaling.

Advert

The two writers both have a wealth of content under their belts already, with Goor having also worked on Parks and Recreation and Late Night with Conan O’Brien, and Kaling recently launching her own show Never Have I Ever on Netflix.

Now they’re set to take on a sequel of one of the best-loved noughties comedies of all time – at least in my opinion – as they have officially signed on to write MGM’s Legally Blonde 3.

Reese Witherspoon Legally Blonde MGM

The film will see Reese Witherspoon reprise her iconic role as attorney Elle Woods, who famously proved her snobby ex-boyfriend wrong by getting accepted into Harvard Law School and using her knowledge of hair and beauty to win a big legal case.

Advert

The original Legally Blonde, released in 2001, was followed up by Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde in 2003, and 15 years later, when many fans had likely lost hope of ever seeing Elle in action again, the third movie was announced.

When the news first came about, original Legally Blonde writers Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Karen McCullah were set to write the script, with early reports from Deadline suggesting the new sequel would be ‘much in the spirit of the first film’, though ‘more about female empowerment’.

Kaling and Goor’s version isn’t a ‘makeover’, according to Deadline, nor are they doing touch-ups to the script, but instead their screenplay is set to have an entirely new, fresh spin, meaning it’s anyone’s guess what Elle might get up to.

Legally Blonde 3 is the second feature film that Kaling and Goor are partnering on after they teamed up to pitch an India wedding comedy with Priyanka Chopra. Universal won the rights to the untitled film, which Kaling will write with Goor, in a heated auction last year.

Dan Goor PA Images

As well as starring in the film, Witherspoon will produce through her company Hello Sunshine, alongside the franchise’s original producer Marc Platt.

The actor confirmed the return of Elle with a post on Instagram, which showed her wearing a pink, sparkly bikini, lounging on a lilo and floating across a pool in true ‘Harvard application video’ fashion.

Advert

Witherspoon wrote: ‘It’s true… #LegallyBlonde3’

No release date has been set for Legally Blonde 3, though now Kaling and Goor are officially on board hopefully we’ll be able to find out more details about the plot soon. Watch this space!