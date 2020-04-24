Brooklyn Nine-Nine Creator Dan Goor Shares One Regret About Season Seven
Following the season seven finale of Brooklyn Nine-Nine airing on NBC last night, April 23, the creator of the show has opened up about the one regret he had about it.
The season finale went down a storm with B99 fans across the pond, and Dan Goor took to Twitter to share how proud of the series he was. However, he has admitted he wasn’t perfectly happy about the latest season.
Avid fans out there will know the Brooklyn Nine-Nine characters like the back of their hand – from couple goals Jake and Amy, to Captain Holt and even beloved Cheddar the dog (R.I.P), but one familiar face didn’t make an appearance in the seventh season.
That face was the iconic character that is Gina Linetti, played by Chelsea Peretti.
Speaking to TV Line, Dan said:
The only regret I have with having 13 [episodes] is that we didn’t figure out a Gina episode, and I want to make sure that she’s in Season 8. I love Chelsea Peretti. I think she’s one of the funniest human beings in the world, and I love the character of Gina Linetti.
Looking back, we were still able to do a Pontiac Bandit episode, a Halloween heist… Pimento was in there, we had Marc Evan Jackson… we had a lot of our favourites. We also got to do that three-episode arc with Vanessa Bayer, so I feel like we weren’t [too] limited in terms of what we were going to do.
We wish the season featured the infamous Gina too, Dan. But we’re not mad – just disappointed.
However, I will choose to forgive Dan and the rest of the B99 creators purely because of the phenomenal scene that was Captain Holt and Terry Jeffords dancing to Push It.
The scene was so good, actors Terry Crews and Andre Braugher decided to reenact the complex dance routine outside of filming the show; something which Terry later shared on Twitter.
With Brooklyn Nine-Nine writers often keeping up with current affairs and incorporating them into the show, questions were raised as to whether Dan and the writers planned on including any reference to the current pandemic in season eight.
According to Dan, with the writers room only just starting up again – and with everyone working remotely – they’re still looking to figure out if they want to include it.
He added, ‘there’s a real debate in the room as to what we should do and how much we should focus on it’, as they appreciate the show is sometimes a ‘nice escape’ from real life for most people.
With that in mind, the writers want to find the right balance between keeping it both fun yet relevant.
Whether they decide to include the pandemic in season eight or not, I’m sure it will be great either way. As long as Gina makes an appearance, I’ll be happy.
