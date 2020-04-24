Brooklyn Nine-Nine Creator Dan Goor Shares One Regret About Season Seven

The only regret I have with having 13 [episodes] is that we didn’t figure out a Gina episode, and I want to make sure that she’s in Season 8. I love Chelsea Peretti. I think she’s one of the funniest human beings in the world, and I love the character of Gina Linetti.

Looking back, we were still able to do a Pontiac Bandit episode, a Halloween heist… Pimento was in there, we had Marc Evan Jackson… we had a lot of our favourites. We also got to do that three-episode arc with Vanessa Bayer, so I feel like we weren’t [too] limited in terms of what we were going to do.